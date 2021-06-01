Diane A. Bailey, 85, of Monticello, passed away at 11:15 p.m., May 21, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Diane was born on August 17, 1935, in Dansville, NY, the daughter of Gordon and Anna (McLean) MacNaughton. She married Darrell E. Bailey on May 19, 1955, in Geneva, NY. He passed away on December 13, 2005.
Diane is survived by her children, Jeffrey Marc Bailey (Denise) of Mesa, AZ, David Michael Bailey (Tammy) of Sun Lakes, AZ, Lisa Ann Burton of Monticello, IL, Matthew Steven Bailey (Christine) of Tempe, AZ, Richard Alan Bailey (Karla) of Gilbert, AZ; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and sister Ramona Perry of Geneva, NY. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister June Zaso.
Diane worked as a typist for Americana before becoming an Assistant for the Piatt County States Attorney’s Office. She was regularly active in and a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello.
Visitation will be held from 9:15-10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Monticello Faith in Action or the Alzheimer’s Association.
