Dixie Lu Melton Vandeventer (71) passed straight into the arms of Jesus at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at her home in Monticello.
Dixie was born June 30, 1951 in Tuscola, the daughter of John Elmer “Buck” and Marjorie Ellen (Long) Melton. Both parents preceded her in death.
She married Harold Wayne Vandeventer on January 9, 1971 in Camargo. He survives.
Dixie had a personality that drew people to her because she loved people. She served others with her life, and she served Jesus. Dixie could be found playing the piano at church, teaching Sunday School, helping with youth group, serving at a funeral dinner, or holding babies in the nursery.
She loved babies and children. For many years, she worked by providing in-home childcare. Like everything she did, it was a service of the heart, and she built many lasting relationships with the children in her care and with their parents.
Dixie spent her life building and nurturing her family. She laughed easily, loved deeply, and looked after those she loved – especially her children and grandchildren.
Dixie is survived by her children Kimberly (Jamey) Maxwell, Paula (Rob) Prather (both of Monticello), and Kyle Vandeventer (Tuscola), as well as bonus children Erika Vandeventer (Springfield) and Brad and Angie Ellison (Monticello).
Dixie especially loved her grandchildren and poured into their lives. She leaves a legacy of Claire, Caroline, Lucy, and Piper Maxwell, Jenna (Michael) Lawrence, Kalyn and Owen Prather (all of Monticello) and Hannah Vandeventer (Springfield) as well as bonus grandchildren Andrew and Aliyah Ellison (Monticello). Dixie was blessed with one great-grandchild, Lark Lawrence.
She is also survived by her brother Steve (Vicki) Melton (Bement), niece Stephanie (Tom) Dawson, and nephew Seth (Julie) Melton, both of Monticello.
Dixie’s was a life well lived and well loved.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, July 8 at 7 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, Monticello. In lieu of flowers, please give or perform a loving act of service for someone in need.
