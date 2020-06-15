Donald Bryce Walters, 96, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 surrounded by his adoring family just as he wished.
Don was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on June 25, 1923, to Louise and Leonard Walters, the oldest of five sons.
He graduated from Liberty High School, Bethlehem, Pa. and Lehigh University, also of Bethlehem, Pa. with a degree in Chemical Engineering.
Don and his wife Doreen were high school classmates and after 4 years of courtship throughout college were married June 23, 1945. They spent 73 beautiful, happy years of marriage together before Doreen passed on April 8, 2019. They were the love of each other's lives.
Don spent his entire professional life in pharmaceuticals. He worked first, for 15 years, for Merck and Co. first in Rahway, N.J. and then at their new plant in Riverside, Pa., in research and plant engineering. During that time, he was in charge of the worldwide production of penicillin. He then worked for Sterling Drug Co. (Pepsin) in Monticello, Illinois for 25 years as the Plant Manager until his retirement in 1986. He and Doreen moved to Sarasota, Fl. in Feb. of 1986, shortly after his retirement.
Don was always an avid sportsman. He played varsity baseball for Lehigh University and later played softball for the Merck team in the County Industrial League, Rahway, N.J. He was a charter member of Little League baseball in Danville, Pa. where he coached Little League teams for many years. Throughout the years, he loved and played golf.
Don and Doreen loved traveling and cruising and took over 40 cruises to countries all over the world and bus tours to many parts of the U.S. and Canada during their retirement years. They also enjoyed traveling to visit their sons who live in Missouri, Arizona and Wisconsin.
Once married Doreen and Don sang in church choirs wherever they lived. When they retired to Sarasota, they became members of Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir for 31 years. Don was active in the church for many years and loved the people and the church.
Donald was the beloved father to five children. He is survived by Dr. Richard Walters (Pat) of St. Louis, Missouri, Donald Walters (Selena) of Tucson, Arizona, Pamela Curran of Sarasota, Florida,
Dr. Gary Walters of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and Marcia Cruce (Tom) of Sarasota, Florida. He was the loving grandfather to six – Sarah (Walters) Baer (Tim) of Hastings on Hudson, New York, Evan Walters (Sarah) of Boston, Massachusetts, Elizabeth (Curran) Miller (and Ryan) of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Kate (Curran) Potts (Steve) of North Port, Florida, Cameron Cruce of Sarasota, Florida and Emily Cruce of Sarasota, Florida. He was also the proud Great Grandfather of 10 - Cailyn and Charlie Baer (NY), Dean and Ben Miller (PA), Brody Potts (FL), Olivia, Ellis and Everly Habben, (MO) and Wesley and Samuel Stone (MO). He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Also surviving him is his brother David Walters (and Jeralie) of Ocala, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Richard, Robert and Douglas.
We wish to thank Poet's Walk Memory Care facility and Tidewell Hospice, both of Sarasota, FL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Bee Ridge Presbyterian Church.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date.
Condolences to the family may be mailed to: Marcia Cruce, 4845 Bunyan Place, Sarasota, FL 34232