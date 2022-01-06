Donald Gene Dyson was born on June 11, 1942 and went to meet his Savior on January 5, 2022. Don was born in Monticello to Henry and Helen Dyson. The second of four children, Don spent his childhood hunting, in 4-H, staying out of trouble, and not liking school.
The greatest decision Don ever made was when he put his faith and trust in Jesus Christ for salvation. He was baptized at First Baptist Church in Monticello and was a lifelong member.
Don graduated from Monticello High School, where his met the love of his life, Joyce Norfleet. They were married on June 8, 1963, at First Baptist Church.
Don and Joyce were blessed with three children, Joanna (Jim) born in 1965, Melissa (Dwayne) born in 1972 and Craig (Amanda) born in 1978. His family was the love of his life. He considered it a honor to be able to put his kids through college, purchase their first vehicle, and even their first washer and dryer! Don lived a life of generosity, and many people were blessed by his kindness and willingness to help.
Don was a lifelong farmer, spending over 55 years doing what he loved to do. Don was a friend to many, always willing to help a fellow farmer in need. It was not uncommon for Don to loan out his tractor or a trailer to a friend.
Don also loved First Baptist Church, where he spent countless hours doing projects around the building, where he would often say “Do it right or don’t do it”.
Don also loved collecting antiques and going to auctions. He took great pride in displaying and showing his collections – from scales, to crocks, padlocks, marbles to lanterns.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dale, and his granddaughter Ava. He is survived by his wife Joyce of 58 years, 3 children, 6 grandchildren – Danielle, Austin, Reese, Carson, Jackson, and Ermias, as well as numerous other family members. Don leaves a legacy of generosity, hard work, dedication and faithfulness to his God, his family and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8 at 11 am, First Baptist Church, Monticello. Any memorials can be made to Eric and Amanda Shadle, missionaries in Ethiopia (C/O of First Baptist Church) or to First Baptist Church, Sign Fund.
Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello was in charge of arrangements.