Donna C. Alexander, 81, of Monticello, IL passed away February 3, 2020 at 9:44PM at the Piatt County Nursing Home surrounded by family.
Donna was born December 26, 1938 in Monticello, IL, the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Allen) Higgins. She married Noel Alexander on November 22, 1956 in Monticello.
Donna and Noel were partners in life, farming and horseracing. Donna had her own tractor and could manage most any task on the farm. She was her children and grandchildren’s biggest cheerleader. She was a talented seamstress and very creative. Donna never met a stranger and everyone felt welcome in her home. Donna was the first baby baptized at the First Baptists Church in Monticello. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Centerville. Donna was involved with the Women’s UMC group, Faith in Action and had several close friends.
Donna is survived by her husband Noel, children Dale (Sandra) of Mahomet, Dave (Mary) of White Heath, Dan (Chasity) of Downs and Diane (Brett) of Champaign, 14 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and sister Annalee Whitlow of High Point, NC.
Her parents, her brother Larry, Doug Whitlow brother-in-law and grandson Levi preceded her in death.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Centerville United Methodist Church or The Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.