Doris Jean Cresap, 85, of Monticello passed away at 5:20 a.m., April 29, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Doris was born on May 13, 1934 in Flora, IL the daughter of Albert and Nancy (Blair) Bailey. She married Walter Max Cresap on September 21, 1956 in Monticello, IL. He passed away February 18, 2018.
Doris is survived by her son, Walter M. Cresap, Jr. (Trudy) of Monticello; daughters, Jean Bennett (Robert) of Cisco, Nancy Bennett (Randy) of Cisco, Martha Plummer (Barry) of Bement; 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and siblings Inez, Foy, Ivan, Orren, Terrence, Blaine, Eleanor, Elma, Lois, and Darrell.
Doris was a bookkeeper and Day Care provider. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, needlepoint and loved taking care of little kids.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date with interment in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Halcyon Unit or Tatman Village.
