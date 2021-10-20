Dorothy E. Piatt, 77, of Monticello, passed away at 6:47 p.m., October 17, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dorothy was born on December 22, 1943, in Champaign, IL the daughter of Wilson Edward and Dorothy E. (Trimble) Piatt.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Ann Elson of Appleton, WI; son, Edwin Dean Elson (John) of Valrico, FL; grandchildren, Katelyn Kittel (Dave) and Alyza Streeter; great grandson, Eli David Kittel; sisters, Mary Kay Hawkins (Dave) of Monticello, Carolyn Woodward of Bement, and Virginia McFeeters of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law’s Andrew Woodward and Gene McFeeters.
Dorothy was a retired secretary. She was a member of the Monticello Christian Church and enjoyed life at Maple Point.
A private family funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.