Dorothy J. Menacher, 95, of White Heath, passed away at 11:11 a.m., November 17, 2021, at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Dorothy was born June 7, 1926, in Urbana, IL the daughter of John and Effie Katherine (Keith) Breen. She married Jerome A. Menacher on November 13, 1954, in Thomasboro, IL. He passed away on May 24, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Trudy Gaskill of Monticello, Tom Menacher of Normal, Tim Menacher (Margie) of White Heath and Tricia Foran (Chuck) of White Heath; 10 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Harold Menacher of Mahomet; and sisters-in-law Marlene Breen of Tolono and Marjorie Milligan of Paris. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law Jerry Gaskill, 4 brothers, and 1 sister.
Dorothy was an Administrative Assistant at the University of Illinois and a homemaker. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, the White Heath PTA, and the White Heath Community Club. Dorothy enjoyed watching the grandchildren after school, playing BUNCO, crocheting, and sewing. She loved genealogy, scrapbooking (making one for each grandchild), family gatherings, and loved desserts. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
A Rosary service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 22, 2021, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m., and Mass beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Msgr. Michael Bliss officiating. Interment will be held in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the St. Philomena Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Arbor Rose of Monticello and the OSF Hospice nurses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.