Dorothy Jane Fitzwater, 88, of Monticello, passed away at 11:33 p.m., December 23, 2019 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Dorothy was born on August 7, 1931 in Decatur, IL the daughter of George Dolson and Velma Ruth (Brown) Leach. She married Corwin Lee Fitzwater on September 16, 1951 in Monticello, IL. He passed away February 4, 1988.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, George Richard Leach of Monticello; nieces and nephews, Daniel Leach of Monticello, Denise Cade of Jupiter, FL, Cindy Childress of Monticello, Terry Lamaire of New Brighton, MN, Niki Moore of Monticello, Melissa Parker of Monticello, and Brock Leach of Nashville, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother, Dale Dolson Leach.
Dorothy was a homemaker and member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing along with play the piano and the saxophone.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
