Douglas Wayne Kaufman, 63, of Argenta passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital Urbana after an extended battle with COVID-19..
Doug was born June 17, 1958 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur to Wayne and Evelyn (Edgecombe) Kaufman.
Surviving are his mother, Evelyn Kaufman of Argenta; one sister, Karen Kaufman of Argenta; one brother, Brad Kaufman of Livingston, Montana; one daughter, Danielle Altman, and two granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Kaufman and his beloved grandparents.
He worked for the Friends Creek Township Road District for 38 years and also farmed for Briggs LLC. After retiring he was able to spend more time doing what he loved; spending time with his daughter and granddaughters and his family, hunting for deer, and spending time working on machinery.
A visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 18 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Calvert Funeral Home, 685 North Main Street, Argenta with graveside services at 12 p.m. at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta with Scott Marsh officiating. COVID-19 precautions would be appreciated.
Memorials may be made to the Doug Kaufman Memorial Fund.
