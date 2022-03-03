Doyle Dean Shoot passed away at home on March 2, 2022.
Doyle was born on April 6, 1939 to Thomas Shoot and Mary Helen (Louden) in Charleston on Nov. 12, 1962. He married Carolyn Sue (White).
He is survived by his wife Carolyn; three children; Doyle Shoot of Overland Park, Kansas, Amy Shoot of Rantoul and Curtis Shoot of Champaign; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A daughter, Lora Lynn Shoot and his parents, brother and sister preceded him in death.
Doyle was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of the Ashmore Masonic Lodge, past member of the Ashmore Presbyterian Church and member of the Mahomet United Methodist Church.
He retired in 2001 as plant manager at The Libman Company of Arcola.
A private family service will be conducted at Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore. Services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to National Kidney Foundation on behalf of Doyle D Shoot.
Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet is in charge of arrangements.