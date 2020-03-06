Dr. Michelle Mitchell-Foust passed away on February 23, 2020 following a brief illness. She lived in Eugene, Oregon with her long-time partner, Derek Thomas Dew.
Michelle was born on March 29, 1963 in Monticello, Illinois. She is the daughter of Carl Hume and Karen Mitchell who reside in White Heath, Illinois. She is survived by her sister, Dawn (James) Oltmanns of Channahon, Illinois; two nieces Nicole Adair of Ashkum, Illinois and Courtney (Drew) Kokinias of Champaign, Illinois; and one nephew, Mitchell Adair of Clifton and Channahon, Illinois. She also has many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Michelle graduated from White Heath Grade School and Monticello High School. She earned B.A. degrees in English and Mathematics from Eastern Illinois University. She later earned her Master’s degree and Doctorate in English from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She has taught at Irvine Valley College and Fullerton College in California and at Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. More recently she was an affiliate at Oregon State University and was employed at Central Linn High School in Halsey, Oregon.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello, with a funeral following at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
For an expanded obituary, please go to www.musgroves.com.