Dwaine ‘Hap’ Merriman, 82, of Monticello, IL passed away peacefully at Kirby Medical Center on October 27, 2020 due to complications of Covid-19.
Dwaine was born on April 28, 1938 in Monticello, the son of Ralph and Florence Merriman. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly of 61 years; son, Mike (Kathy) and daughter, Kristie (Matt); grandchildren Ken and Lukas Merriman, Cole (Katie) Hunt; and great granddaughters Hadley and Everly, all of Monticello.
Dwaine was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello. He was the owner of Gambles Hardware Store in Monticello for 12 years and a Rural letter carrier in Monticello where he retired with 35 years of service for the U.S. Postal Service.
Dwaine enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending winters in Florida. He loved to spend time with family and friends and always had a smile or a laugh.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Pastor Terry Strom officiating. The family requests casual clothing be worn, and facial masks are required.
Memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.