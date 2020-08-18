Edith “Edy” Selena Ewald, 85, of Monticello passed away at 8:35 am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Arbor Rose Memory Care Home in Monticello where she had been a resident for the past 16 months.
Edy was born on March 1, 1935 in Spring Valley, Illinois, the daughter of Steve and Mamie (Picco) Reinsch. She married Dr. Roger A. Ewald in Spring Valley on December 22, 1956. She graduated from Hall Township High School, Spring Valley in 1952. At Hall, she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen, and salutatorian of her class. Edy was the recipient of an academic scholarship to Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority, a “Hello Girl”, a Block-N member, sang in the a cappella choir, and in 1954, a candidate for Syllabus Queen.
In March 1957, Edy received a BS-RN degree from Northwestern and Chicago Wesley Memorial Hospital. She was a pediatric nurse and worked at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and part-time for a pediatrician after her two oldest sons were born.
Before settling in Monticello in 1970, Edy and her family lived throughout the United States: Chicago, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., Monterey and San Francisco, CA.
Every day was a sunny day for Edy, and she lived life to its fullest. She never met a stranger and will be remembered for her positive, cheerful, friendly, and caring manner. Edy was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, whose home was always a welcoming place for her sons’ and grandchildren’s friends.
Edy’s greatest joy was spending time with family, and she was the consummate homemaker. She loved to entertain and cook, especially recipes passed down from her Italian mother and relatives. She especially enjoyed family vacations to Colorado and Florida, several trips to Europe and Japan with Roger, and playing bridge with her many friends. Edy loved music, playing her baby grand piano, and attending performances at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. She was also a huge sports fan, and enthusiastically cheered on the Monticello Sages, Chicago Cubs, and Fighting Illini basketball and football teams for which she and Roger were season ticket holders for over 40 years.
Edy was active in the Monticello community, serving as president of the Kirby Hospital Auxiliary and for 12 years was Parish coordinator for Religious Education at St. Philomena Catholic Church, where many of the students affectionately called her “Sister Edy.” She was also a member of theMonticello Golf Club and the University of Illinois Foundation President’s Council.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Stephen J. Reinsch.
Edy is survived by Roger, her husband of 63 years, and her 5 sons: Ed (Karen) of Monticello; Kurt (Molly) of Becker, MN; Rich II (Sally) of Largo, FL; Steve of Largo, FL; and Vince of Milbridge, ME. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Andy (Halie), Tony (Elizabeth), Katelyn (Drew) Keller, Morgan, Jake, Jessi, Ali (Joey Shafer), Amy, Richie III, Georgia, and Petra. Also surviving are 7 great-grandchildren: James, Josephine, Sienna, Cadie, Jo Jo, Wesley, and Teddy.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association ( act.alz.org/donate ), 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Philomena Catholic Church, 1301 N. Market St., Monticello, IL 61856.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello with a Rosary service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the St. Philomena Catholic Church 1301 N. Market St. Monticello with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Msgr. Michael Bliss. Interment will immediately follow in Monticello Township Cemetery. Services being held will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.