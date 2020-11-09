Edward A. Robeck, 86, of Seymour, IL., passed away at 9:15 P.M., on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana, IL.
Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL. The Rev. Fr. Fredi Gomez-Torres and Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, IL. We ask that you please follow Covid-19 suggestions set forth, by wearing a mask and social distance yourself. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to the Seymour United Methodist Church or the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ivesdale, IL.
Ed was born in Colfax, IL. on October 13,1934, a son of Frank A. and Loretta Armstrong Robeck. He married Betty J. Whightsil and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2008. Surviving are 2 daughters; Pam (Cliff) McDuffie and Karen (Randy Mitsdarffer) Anglin both of Seymour, IL. Surviving grandchildren include; William McDuffie, Eddie McDuffie, Andrew Anglin, Alex (Anne Felix) Anglin, Ashley (Troy) Miller, Austin (Jessica Eaton) Anglin, as well as great-grandson; Jaxon Anglin. Also surviving are 2 step-grandsons; Ryan (Katie) Mitsdarffer and Riley (Elizabeth) Mitsdarffer, as well as 3 sisters; Rose Ganley, Maurine Strack and Mary Brewer all of Ivesdale, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law; Richard Anglin and 3 brothers; Francis, Johnny and Joe Robeck.
Edward was a retired tile setter from Tile Specialist, Champaign, IL., He belonged to the Ivesdale Knights of Columbus Council #1047, and the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local #8 of Illinois. Ed enjoyed watching football, basketball, especially the Illini, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed fishing, watching westerns, and playing the lottery. His favorite love however, was to go to his grandchildren's sporting events. His family would have to keep an eye on him going to garage sales. They would ask, what have you been doing, and he would respond, “Just a little this and that”.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Edward A. Robeck.