Edward E. Hollis, Sr., 78, of White Heath, IL, passed away at 1:33 p.m., December 31, 2021, at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Ed was born July 13, 1943, in Villa Grove, IL, the son of Robert and Dollie (Boardman) Hollis. He married Bonnie Paul on July 1, 1963, in Ft. Sill, OK.
Ed is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hollis of White Heath; children, Edward Hollis, Jr. of Tucson, AZ, Robert Hollis of White Heath, Carrie Maxwell of Danville, Karen Light of Springfield, MO, Stephanie Agee of Ivesdale; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with the 14th due in May; and brother-in-law, Jessie Garrett of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bobby and Fred Hollis, sister Joyce Garrett, granddaughter Autumn Hollis, and twin great grandchildren.
Ed was a warehouse worker at J.M. Jones in Urbana for 38 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964. He was a member of the Monticello Christian Church and the Monticello American Legion.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Monticello Christian Church. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at the Villa Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to help get the children home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.