Edward "Ed" Foster, 78, of Dundas, Illinois, died on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence.
Ed was born on April 15, 1943 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Omer Gilbert "Bill" Foster and Dantzell (Allen). He married Donna Camp on April 20, 1963 in Flora, IL, and she survives.
Ed enjoyed woodworking, fishing, running his hound dogs, and camping. Ed had a great and memorable sense of humor. He will be well remembered by those that knew him for his orneriness and for being an all-around agitator. He was very knowledgeable and handy. Ed spent a great deal of his life helping others and giving them a hard time with a smile on his face. Ed was a very strong man that was relied on by many. Ed was the calm in the storm when needed. He was very good at teaching life lessons. He loved spending time with and loving on his granddaughters and great grandson. Ed will be missed by all those that knew him.
Ed is survived by his wife of 58 years; Children, Doug (Vicky) Foster of White Heath, IL and Debbie (Delbert Ketteman) Foster of Tolono, IL; Grandchildren, Cindy Foster, Brittney Ackerman, Briley (Jacob Terven) Ackerman, and Noah Ketteman; Great Grandson, Ezekiel "Zeke"; Brother, Marvin W. Foster of White Heath, IL; Brother in laws, Robert (Anne) Plue, of MS and Don (Patty) Plue of FL; One niece, five nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death byhis parents; and his mother and father in laws, sister in law, Pat, and an infant nephew, Timothy.
A Visitation for Ed will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Kistler Patterson Funeral Home in Olney.
A Funeral Service for Ed will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Kistler Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with Pastor Brett Chapman officiating.
Interment will follow the service at the Dundas Cemetery.Full Military Rites will be performed at the graveside.
Memorials can be made tothe National Kidney Foundation or the Epilepsy Foundation.