Edwin Allen Trimble, 73, of DeLand, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana, surrounded by his family.
Services will be held at the Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City on Monday, May 8 with visitation from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by the service. Interment will be at Goose Creek Township Cemetery, DeLand, with military rites.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1949, in Bloomington, the son of the late Willie and Betty Trimble. He was the middle of his two siblings.
Ed graduated from DeLand-Weldon High School in 1967. He then served in the U.S. Army National Guard Reserves during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, he married Judy Turner, who survives, on Feb. 2, 1969. He then worked for Standard Oil in DeLand, followed by Weldon Fertilizer. Ed also enjoyed a long career trucking. After his father’s passing in 1975, he continued the farming operation, planting his last crop this spring with his son, Derek. Being able to farm with his son was one of his greatest joys.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Paige of DeLand and their children, Lauren (Sam) Duggins, Elizabeth, Abigail, and special family member, Roberta Spanu of Milan, Italy. His daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Steve Hancock of LeRoy and their children, Mitchell, Brett, and Morgan. Ed was very proud of his first great-grandson, Turner Duggins.
Also surviving are his sister, Cindy Weaver, of Peoria and a niece and nephew.
Ed was preceded in his death by his parents, brother Jeffery, and brother-in-law, Mike Weaver.
He enjoyed camping, watching NASCAR, grilling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorials can be made to the Joe Williams Post 55 American Legion, Farmer City; DeLand American Legion Post 102, DeLand; or the Fred O’Malley VFW Post 6190, Farmer City.