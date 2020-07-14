Effie Mae Brown passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello, IL at the age of 93.
Effie was born on February 26, 1927 in Cisco, IL to Albert & Ruby (Bales) Sebens. She grew up in the Monticello area with 8 siblings. She married William Ivan Brown on March 22, 1947 in Monticello. He preceded her in death on May 12, 1984.
Effie worked as a cook in the Monticello Schools for 31 years; retiring from Lincoln school as the head cook in 1989. She also worked many years as a CNA at the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Effie is survived by her sons, Jerry Brown of Monticello IL, T.R. Brown of Monticello, IL and Tim Brown of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Julie Workman, Chrissy Ball, Lori Wichus, John Thomas Brown (Courtney), Aaron Brown (Kristine), Kevin Garren (Gina), Mason Brown (Tiff), Julz Brown, Rebecca Trumble (Ethan), Marcile Feaster and 15 great grandchildren.
Effie was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 17th from 6-8 pm at the Mackey Wright Funeral Home in Monticello. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.