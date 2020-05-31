Eileen Weaver, born on June 28, 1937, went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020 at the age of 82. She was one of five children born to Arthur and Edna Anderson of DeLand, Illinois.
Eileen enjoyed crafting, sewing, and cooking. She placed her handcrafted items in craft shows in the Schertz and San Antonio areas. She enjoyed her grandson coming to visit and staying up late watching action movies and television shows. Later she got joy from family visits and pictures of the great-great grandsons’ activities.
Eileen got a lot of joy looking out her patio door to see the birds bathe and drink, the squirrels play, and the various animals make their route through the yard for a drink. She liked a well-kept yard and loved to see all the pretty yard decorations she was given.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lervia Weaver; siblings, Mary Greathouse and Eugene Anderson. Eileen is survived by her daughter, Deanna Jennings and husband Clarence, grandson, Jeffrey Jennings, and wife Diana; siblings June Reed and Ruth Ann Foster; great- grandsons Ryan Oldenkamp and wife Karina, and Caleb Jimenez; great- great grandsons, Jackson Oldenkamp and Logan Oldenkamp.
The family received friends on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM- 8:00 PM at the Schertz Funeral Home. The graveside service was held on Thursday, May 28,2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com.