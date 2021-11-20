Elena Moushmof, 92, of Monticello, IL passed away at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at her home.
Elena was born April 15, 1929 in Sofia, Bulgaria, a daughter of Stefan and Urania. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Milco, who passed away in 2015; her son Borislav; and her sister Nadka.
Elena is survived by her daughter Antoanetta and by her brother Georgi of Bulgaria.
During her lifetime, Elena worked at Sterling Drug, Prairie Gardens, and Colwell.
She was also a homemaker and especially loved to do embroidery, knitting, and gardening. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held in the near future. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.