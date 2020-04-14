Elizabeth May Weakley, 92, of Monticello passed away at 8:20 p.m., April 13, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Elizabeth was born on August 5, 1927 in Ft. Wayne, IN the daughter of Melvin and Opal (Metzger) Imel. She married Albert L. Weakley on March 11, 1951 in Bement, IL. He passed away October 3, 2005.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, Scott Weakley of Savoy; daughters, Paula Sumner (Rod) of Titusville, FL, Debbie Peake (Garry) of Monticello, Brenda Suhl (Dale) of Monticello, Linda Franklin of Savoy, Beth Shipley of Morton; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and a brother, Norman Imel of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a grandson.
Elizabeth retired as a shipping clerk from Viobin, Inc. of Monticello. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and she enjoyed playing cards, going camping, and dancing.
Private family funeral service will be held with interment in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Monticello United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.