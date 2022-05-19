Ellen "Squirt" K. Bell, 79, passed away peacefully at her residence on Jan. 28, 2022.
Ellen was born in Cisco on March 13, 1942 to the late Lloyd and Elizabeth (Dye) Gisinger. She was a member of the C.G.H.S. Pep Club with her close friends, Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 117 and three golf leagues in Decatur.
Ellen loved her family, spending time with friends, traveling, playing cards, football games, country music, quilting/sewing, the poetry of Helen Steiner Rice, always looking "put together" from her clothing to her lipstick, and all aspects of the western cowboy life; this includes owning horses and square dancing. Bill and Ellen spent many hours playing their favorite sport, golf. Ellen loved her animals - especially her horses, dogs, and Siamese cats. She was a very devoted daughter. Ellen spent every work-day having lunch with her mother. Ellen started her career as a bookkeeper at her family's Ford Dealership in Cerro Gordo, and later asked to be the Chief Financial Officer for the Cerro Gordo Building & Loan.
Ellen is survived by two sons, Wesley A. (Kristine) Bell of Crowley, Tex. and Gregory T. (Sandra) Bell of Decatur; one daughter, Sheri Rush (Brad Koch) of Kevil, Ken.; one sister, Mary Lou Bruder of Franklin, Tenn.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Ellen is now reunited with the love of her life, William “Bill” A. Bell, her parents and oldest sister, Ruth Ann McClellan.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at the Cerro Gordo United Methodist Church. Service begins at 12 p.m. with fellowship at the church after the inurnment.
Arrangements were made with Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.