Elva Lena Barnes-Parker, 83 of Lodge passed away at 1:15 p.m. March 2, 2022 at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Queen Creek, Arizona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, with Pastor Pat Tieman officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Elva Barnes-Parker Memorial Fund, c/o Paula Brady.
Elva was born Feb. 28, 1939 in West Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of Edgar David and Ruthie Mae (Thurston) Hardin. She married Rondal “Ron” Barnes, Oct. 19, 1956 in Lodge. He passed away Sept. 27, 2009. She later married Glen Parker in 2014. He passed away in 2014.
Survivors include her daughter, Paula (Scott) Brady, San Tan Valley, Arizoa; two grandchildren; one sister, Martha Taylor, Lodge; and one brother, David (Roberta) Hardin, Lodge; and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Barnes, Champaign.
Elva was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dwayne Barnes, Jr. and two sisters, Fayrene Burton and Joyce Nussear.
Elva was a member of Bement Baptist Church. She enjoyed working puzzles, playing games and reading.