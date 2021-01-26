Ethel B. Carney, 92, of Bement, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 4:25 a.m., January 25, 2021 at the Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Ethel was born on January 29, 1928 in Chelsea, OK, the daughter of Newt and Martha Ellen (Stelle) Snodgrass. She married James W. Carney on April 16, 1944 in DeLand, IL. He passed away June 25, 2005.
Ethel is survived by her sons, Willard J. Carney (Terry) of Monticello and Clifford E. Carney (Dawn) of Bloomington; 8 grandchildren and 3 step grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and 2 step great-great grandchildren; and brother Earl Snodgrass of Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Connie S. Lynn, brothers Ernie, Alden, Dean, Bill, Starlin, and Cleve Snodgrass, and sisters Mae Hammond and Bonnie Jenkins.
Ethel worked at Kaiser’s Department Store then at the age of 48 she graduated from Parkland College as an LPN and she worked for the Bement Health Care Center and Kirby Medical Center until she was 82. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello. Ethel enjoyed traveling in her later years and loved nursing, farming, gardening, canning, cooking, and baking, especially for her co-workers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at the Bement Health Care Center for all the excellent care that they gave her.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the Bement Township Cemetery. The family request casual clothing be worn and proper Covid protocol be followed.
Memorials may be made to the Bement Health Care Center.
