Eugene F. Hullmann, 98, of Monticello, passed away at 10:55 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Eugene was born Aug. 8, 1924, in Springfield, the son of John Henry and Cecelia (Heissinger) Hullmann. He married Geraldine Blankenship on Dec. 1, 1951 in Springfield. She passed away in January of 2007.
Eugene is survived by his children, Nancy Floyd and Sherry Dixon both of Monticello, Matthew Hullmann of Billings, MT; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; brother, Jim Hullmann of Springfield; sisters Betty Davis of Washington and Chris Newingham of Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Michael Hullmann, brothers Herm and Tom, and sisters Dorothy, Ella, and Mary.
Eugene was a carpenter. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge, a member of the Farm Bureau, and he enjoyed baking.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
