Evelyn K. Parsons, 68 of Houston, MO formerly of Clinton passed away 11:35 p.m., Sept. 20, 2021 at her home in Houston, Missouri.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Pastor John Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home
Memorials may be directed to Evelyn K. Parsons' Memorial Fund.
Evelyn was born Jan. 19, 1953 in Clinton, the daughter of Arthur Murl Moore, Sr. and Evelyn (Leevey) Roberts. She married David Parsons Jan. 19, 2002 in Mountain Grove, MO.
Survivors include her husband, David Parsons, Mountain Grove, MO; children, Tammy (James) Evans, Houston, MO, Andy (Charity) Cloud, Salem, MO, Sherry (Gary) Raynor, Houston, MO; 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great grandsons and several siblings.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 grandson.
Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family.
