Evelyn Rebecca Heacock, 100, of Monticello passed away at 5:30 a.m., June 7, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Evelyn was born on February 10, 1920 in Seymour, IL the daughter of Eugene Samuel and Jennie M. (Rodgers) Bell. She married H.W. “Bill” Heacock on November 6, 1937 in Covington, IN. He passed away October 4, 1977.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Max Heacock (Gail) of Monticello; daughter, Rebecca Sue Baker of Carterville, IL; daughter-in-law, Lynne Heacock of Dixon, IL; 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Rex Heacock, one brother and two sisters.
Evelyn retired from H.W. Heacock, Inc. as a corporate officer and was a proofreader for the U of I press and Colwell Printing. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1937 and attended the University of Illinois.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
