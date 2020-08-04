Florence Lillian Kingsboro 96 of Farmer City passed away 12:25 a.m. Aug. 2, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at DeLand Cemetery, DeLand with Pastor Bob Lane officiating. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Florence was born Sept. 26, 1923 in Davenport, Iowa the daughter of Fred and Edith Mae (Banes) Matthews. She married Karl E. Kingsboro June 17, 1941 in Monticello. He passed away Sept. 14, 1997.
Survivors include her children, Nancy (John) Hammerschmidt, Monticello; and Carol Kingsboro, Morton; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son and 1 daughter, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
