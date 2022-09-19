Frances D. Pembroke, 97, of Savoy passed away at 12:13 a.m., on Sturday, Sept.17, 2022, at the Champaign Urbana Nursing and Rehab, Savoy.
Frances was born on July 7, 1925, in West Frankfort, the daughter of Alan and Verla (Sinclair) Warren. She married Harold T. Robbins on Sept. 18, 1943 in Harrisburg. He passed away on Feb. 17, 1977. She married Martin Phillip Pembroke on June 29, 1979 in Louisville, Ken. He passed away on April 9, 2013.
Frances is survived by her son, Ronald Robbins of Urbana. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and daughter Elaine Reed.
Frances retired from Washington School where she worked at the lunch counter. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, and enjoyed boating, camping, and traveling.
No services are being held at this time.
