Frances Mackey, age 90, of Mansfield, IL, passed away peacefully and comfortably on May 8th, 2020 near Las Vegas, NV at her daughter’s (Sheila Mackey-Little) home with her daughter and son-in-law (Charles) present.
To honor Frances’ request for a simple service, Blair-Owens Funeral Home in Mahomet, IL, will conduct a very brief graveside service at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, IL. With current Illinois health regulations regarding attendance, the family is requesting everyone honor Frances in their own private way. This remarkable woman will always have a cherished place in our hearts and will be remembered for her kindness, independence (and stubbornness), and the happiness she brought to all of us in many different ways.
The daughter of French and Mahalia Headlee, she was married for 68 years to William Mackey. She was preceded in death by her husband William, a stillborn son Stephan, two brothers (Adolph and Kenneth) and four sisters (Blanche Vance, Delores Fisher, Geneva Brooks and Virginia Parsons).
She was a life-long resident of Mansfield, IL area where she was a homemaker, a parent of a loving daughter (Sheila), a nursing assistant at Cole Hospital, an accountant for both a Farmer City tractor dealership and then a car dealership, a stock car owner, and a day care provider. She lovingly provided continuous caregiver support for her husband and siblings during their later years. When younger, she loved Big Band music/dancing, grew a vegetable garden, and took pride in maintaining a neat yard with colorful flowerpots. She was an avid fan of Illini basketball, Chicago Bears football games, and NASCAR races. She was devoted to her Doberman dogs and respected the U of I Veterinary Clinic and a nearby vet for giving her extra years with their last dog. During her final years, she was able to maintain her home and independence because of a strong support network of long time Mansfield neighbors and friends (including high school classmates) who regularly called her, delivered groceries and mail, mowed the lawn, and cleared snow from the drive. Due to declining health and ageing, her last months were spent with her daughter and son-in-law near Las Vegas enjoying the holidays and warmer climate while sharing cherished family memories and stories with Sheila and Charles.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Mansfield Volunteer Fire Department, 108 North Washington Street, Mansfield, Illinois 61854, who responded to numerous emergency calls during her later years and provide a vital support for elderly Mansfield residents.
Condolences may be offered at www.owensfuneralhomes.com.