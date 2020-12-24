Frank James Ensign, Sr., of Monticello passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at his residence.
Frank was born on December 17, 1938 in Oreana, the son of William Francis Ensign and Melba Fay Rhodes. He married Carolyn Ann Henderson in May of 1961. She proceeded to him in death in January 2010.
Frank is survived by three sons: Jeff of Monticello, Frank of Oraville, California, and Mark of Champaign. Also surviving are two sisters Ruth Rutherford of Decatur and Joyce Ensign of Lovington.
Frank was retired from Firestone tire and rubber Company and also served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1960.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.