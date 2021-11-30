Frank P. Hoffman, 89, of Monticello, IL, formerly of Cisco, passed away at 9:30 p.m., November 26, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Frank was born March 26, 1932, Stringtown Lane, rural Monticello, IL, the son of Roland and Edith (Heckman) Hoffman. He married Florence C. Kraft on September 14, 1952, in Monticello, IL. She passed away December 29, 2007.
He is survived by his sons, Scott Hoffman of Cisco, Jeff (Colleen) Hoffman of White Heath, Dennis Hoffman of Cisco (Donna Hoffman of Gifford); grandchildren, Caleb, Justin (Tori), Katie (Nick), Hunter, Chance; great grandchildren, Dillon, Ada, and Bryson; sister-in-law, Norma Jean Hoffman of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Harold “Gene’ Hoffman and sister Mary Catlin.
Frank was a retired farmer. He was a member of the Piatt County Farm Bureau and he served on the Monticello School Board, the Willow Branch Township Cemetery Board, and the Cisco Co-Op Board. He was a 4-H Leader and avid supporter of Monticello Sages athletics, attending all his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Along with being a Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and U of I Illini sporting teams’ fan, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, camping, and square dancing. Frank was a great loving father and friend to everyone.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Cisco Center beginning at noon.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
