Gail Jeanne Crooke of Perkasie, Pennsylvania passed into her eternal life on February 12, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born April 20, 1955 in Monticello to Delbert and Martha Ann Stanley of White Heath. Gail graduated from Monticello High School, Eastern Illinois University and worked in Clark and White Counties as a youth extension advisor for 4-H.
She also traveled to the United Kingdom as an International Foreign Youth Exchange student, which led to meeting her future sister-in-law, who introduced Gail to James Crooke, who she married on March 12, 1983. The couple owned and operated Windybush Hay Farm in Pennsylvania.
Gail also served as principal and teacher at Quakertown Christian School for many years. She was a member of Hilltown Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there.
Survivors include her children, Nathan (Erica) and Jacob (Sarah) Crooke, and Natalie (Randy) Grasse; grandchildren Caroline, Madison, Joel and Micah Crooke, and Clayton Grasse, all of Pennsylvania; her mother, Martha Ann Rhoades; sisters Paula (Bill) Witt, Colleen (Bill) Kidd, Karen Heath, Teresa Stanley, and brother Pete (LeAnn) Heath, along with nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Hilltown Baptist Church Saturday, March 26 at 3 p.m. following calling hours at 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Hilltown Baptist Church Missions Fund, 26 Upper Church Road, Chalfont, PA 18914.