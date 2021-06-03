Gary D. Withers, 66, of Tolono, passed away at 4:22 p.m., June 1, 2021, at his residence.
Gary was born June 14, 1954, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Jerry and Norma (Robinson) Withers.
He is survived by his significant other, Paula Annino of Tolono; mother, Norma Mackey of Monticello; brother, Dan Withers (Marilou) of Savoy; and sister, Pam Hoyne (Ron) of Champaign. He was preceded in death by his father, brother Robert Withers, and stepfather Dwight Mackey.
Gary worked as a laborer. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion, Urbana, and the Sadorus Sportsman’s Club. Gary enjoyed NASCAR, camping, fishing, golfing, Western and War movies, and mostly time spent with his family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.