George Bacopulos, 95, formerly of Monticello, passed away Dec. 7, 2019 in Mission Viejo, California. He was born in Decatur on Oct. 4, 1924.
Raised in Monticello, George worked for his parents' business, Famous Bill and Pete's Cafe on the north corner of the square. He graduated from Monticello High School, where he played on the Sages football team - #14.
George enlisted in the Navy and was a tail gunner on a Navy plane. After the war he moved to California where he met his wife Jennie. He worked in Real Estate, later owning his own office and establishing himself as a top realtor in Mission Viejo.
Survivors include his wife, Jennie; daughter Ginger (Vincent) Lacebal; sons Dennis (Dana) and Eric Bacopulos of Mission Viejo; five grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Donald) Jay of Phoenix, Arizona; a niece, Cathy Jay and a nephew, Nick Hudson of Phoenix.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Olive and Pete; an uncle,. Bill Bacopulos; and sisters Bess Manners of Decatur and Bonnie Grant and Blossom Bacopulos of Phoenix.
Burial was in Mission Viejo with military honors.