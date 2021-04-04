George P. Randall, 76, of Monticello, IL, passed away on March 31, 2021.
George was born March 7, 1945 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Maurice and Violet (Troxell) Randall. He married Carolyn Runck on August 8, 1965 in Arcola, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Randall of Monticello; sons, David Randall (Kim) of Virginia Beach, VA, Alex Randall (Lisa) of Bement, Joe Randall (Ashley) of Monticello; grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, and Ariel; sister, Gail Howard of Tolono; and brother Mike Randall (Mary Kay) of Monticello; and his 2 cats. He was preceded in death by his parents.
George was an owner/operator truck driver for 50 years. He was a member of the Cushman Club. George and Carolyn enjoyed traveling by motorcycle and later in a motorhome. He enjoyed camping and hunting, yard work, along with sitting in the backyard watching birds, squirrels, and the trees. He also liked tinkering and when he was done everything was put right back where it came from. He enjoyed coloring along with watching Gun Smoke and other old westerns. George was known for being a jokester and loved a good laugh.
George will always be a part of Independence street and the front window won’t be the same without him looking out for us. (quote from a neighbor)
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Piatt County Animal Shelter.
