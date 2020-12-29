George R. Leach, 85, of Monticello, went to be with the Lord at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, IL.
George was born on March 25, 1935, in Decatur, the son of George D. and Velma (Brown) Leach.
He graduated from Monticello High School in 1953 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. George was one of the first hired at General Cable Corporation in Monticello around 1957 and worked there for several years before starting his own business, Leach Disposal/Creative Trash Services, Inc. He ran the business for 40 years, 30 of those years with wife, business partner, and friend, Carolyn Leach.
George was a member of Monticello United Methodist Church and served the church in many capacities. He was also a member of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce, the VFW, and had been a member of the Illinois Masons in Monticello for several years. In his younger years, George enjoyed construction work and built two homes from the ground up. He was an avid Illini sports fan, enjoyed thoroughbred horses, motorcycles, bicycling, and walking.
George was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale Leach; sister, Dorothy Jane Fitzwater; and son-in-law, Tim Parker.
He was a loving father to his children, Dan (Linda) Leach of Monticello, Denise Cade of Jupiter, FL, Melissa Parker of Monticello, and Brock (Jessica Miller) Leach of Franklin, TN; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Private family services, officiated by Rev. Kathy Sweet, will be held. A public graveside ceremony will take place at Monticello Township Cemetery at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2020, and will include military honors. Covid-19 guidelines (wearing of a mask and social distancing) will be followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Veterans Home – Quincy, Attn: Activity Fund, 1707 N. 12th Street, Quincy, IL 62301 or Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.