Gerald L. ‘Jerry’ Blacker, 86, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 9:35 a.m., March 18, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Jerry was born September 23, 1934 in Bement, IL, the son of Clarence and Beulah Blacker. He married Lenna B. Schwartz on December 17, 1954 in Anna, IL. She passed away November 24, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Greg Blacker (Brenda) of Cerro Gordo, Gary Blacker (Becky) of Monticello, Donnie Blacker of Peoria, Lori Blacker-Levitt of Bloomington; grandchildren, Renee Blacker, Greg Blacker, Brooke Kimball, Shelby Blacker, Madison Levitt, Jacob Levitt; great grandchild, Casean Beavers; sisters, Marilyn Morrow of Rock Island and Carolyn Kirwan of Ivesdale. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and one sister.
Jerry was a retired Union Electrician for Local #601. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War combat veteran. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the VFW, and the American Legion.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.