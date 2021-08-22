Gilbert L. Quick, 83, of Bement, IL, passed away at 4:40 p.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL
Private Family Services will be held. Burial will be in the Lake Fork Cemetery, rural Atwood, IL.
Gilbert was born on March 7, 1938 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Homer G. and Mildred E. Brewer Quick. He married Nancy W. Tice on April 7, 1958 in Tuscola. She preceded him in death on April 8, 2012.
Survivors include a son: Robert Lee Quick and wife: Julie of Lexington, KY, daughter: Susan Larimore and husband: Richard of Bement, IL, grandchildren: Kierstin (Michael) Hartley, Andrew (Maria) Quick, Morgan Quick and numerous grand dogs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Lowell Quick and sister: Lois Byerly.
Memorials are suggested to a local FFA Chapter of the donor’s choice, Faith-in-Action or Piatt County Nursing Home Foundation.
Gilbert was a farmer and retired from USI-Quantum Chemical Company in Tuscola. He was a member of the Lake Fork United Church of Christ, where he enjoyed volunteering for many projects. Gilbert was a member of the Corvette Club of Illinois. He enjoyed snowmobiling and he loved to visit with his many friends. He liked to participate with the local chapters of the Future Farmers of America.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, IL is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.