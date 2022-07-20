Gladys Marie Smothers, 86, of Palastine, Tex., passed away at 6:02 a.m., on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Windermere at Cartmell, Palastine , Tex.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m., at the Hinds Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Griggsville Cemetery, Griggsville. The Rev. Richard Hazelwood will officiate.
Gladys was born on Jan. 23, 1936 in Girard, a daughter of Coy and Bessie Alverna Craig Robinson. She married Walter Smothers on Sept. 15, 1956. He passed away on Oct. 3, 1977 after 41 years of marriage.
Surviving are her two daughters; Sandra Morris of Austin, Tex. and Beverly (Ronald) Fourman of Palestine, Tex., two granddaughters; Whitney (Sean) Fuller of San Antonio, Tex. and Caylee Fourman of Austin, Tex., as well as a great-granddaughter; Olive Marie Fuller. Also surviving is a brother; Ronald (Pat) Robinson of Greenville, Tex. and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters; Dorothy Harms of Girard, and Doris Vanhuss of Virden.
Gladys had a long career as a pharmacy tech working in Bement and Monticello. She was on a bowling league for many years with her best of friends, winning quite a few championships along the way. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and also crocheting. Her main joy though was spending time with her family and friends. She was the best wife, mom and grandma gee to her family that they could've asked for and she will be tremendously missed by all.
