Gloria Audrey Weidner, 90, of Oregon, Wisconsin, formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.
I was born June 17, 1930 in Everett, Washington to James E. and Judith M. (Zetterburg) Eslick. When I was just 1 year old, we moved to Orange, Massachusetts where my mother was raised. The trip was made in a 1928 Model T Ford taking two weeks travelling over primitive dirt roads. I always wanted to be a nurse, so after graduating from Orange High School, I entered the Nursing School at Greenfield, MA. affiliated with Boston hospitals. The gals in my class were all like sisters to me and I could write a book about our experiences and all the laughs we had! I genuinely believe, we need humor to carry us through stressful times.
It was at my graduation from nursing school that I met my husband Thomas, on a blind date. He was in the Air Force at Westover Air Base and several airmen were dating many of our nurses at that time. We were engaged in 6 months and got married in 1953 after his return from a year stationed in Saudi Arabia.
Our sons, Thomas and Kurt were born in Massachusetts and after that, we moved to Perrysburg Ohio, my husband’s hometown, in 1955. I worked part-time at St. Lukes Hospital in Toledo until the birth of our third son, Gregg. Now with three little boys to raise, that was the end of my nursing career.
We were members of Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg, where I taught Sunday school for several years, was President of the Women of the Church, Coordinator of the Prayer Chain and organized the Women’s Lutheran World Relief project. In 1968, we moved to White Heath, Illinois where I volunteered for the Red Cross and was part-time nurse at a school there. In 1978, Tom and I moved back to Perrysburg and traveled the world, saw, and met so many wonderful places and people. Funny to write this such a longtime ago, but every time we took off to distant lands, we realized more and more how fragile life is.
I was married to Tom for 54 years, a wonderful man, my “soul mate” who died in 2007. My sons Thomas J. (Christime), Normal, Il., Kurt C. (Karen), Commerce, GA., and Gregg A. (Carol), Belleville, WI., gave me 9 grandchildren (Gabrielle, Grace, Hillary, Matthew, Trevor, Clayton, Justin, Zachary, and Jacob) and 17 great-grandchildren that have been the core and joy of my life! I will always cherish my memories of the blessed life I have had!
