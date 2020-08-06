Hareld G. ‘Buzz’ Burke, 82, of Monticello, passed away at 10:26 a.m., Aug. 4, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Buzz was born October 28, 1937 in Monticello, the son of Walter and Jenny (Todd) Burke. He married Donna M. Strack on June 9, 2004 in Bement.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Burke of Monticello; children, Kim Kutz (Rob) of Monticello, James L. Smith II of Champaign, Tammy Bucher (Tim) of Decatur, Pam Fisher (Rob) of Tucson, AZ, Mark Burke of Tucson, AZ; stepdaughter, Tammy Hinds (Larry) of Colorado; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; brother, Dareld Burke (Mary) of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dale Burke, and a grandson.
Buzz was a retired custodian for the Arizona School District. Buzz served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the American Legion and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed country dancing and traveling.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
