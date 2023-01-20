Harold D. Hansen, 77, of Monticello passed away at 5:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Harold was born Oct. 3, 1945 in Tuscola, to Ralph and Irene (DeGroft) Hansen. He married Bonnie Stonum on Aug. 21, 1965 in Monticello.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hansen of Monticello, and his sister Ruth Ann Grant of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Harold was a retired forklift driver for Kraft Foods, Inc. He was a collector of many things including models and diecasts.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.