Harold Eugene Roth, 89, of Mansfield, passed away at 7:55 P.M. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Bridal Brook Assisted Living and Memory Care Community of Mahomet.
A memorial service will be held at the Mansfield United Methodist Church on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nick Gleason officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield, with Military Rites accorded.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Mansfield United Methodist Church or Northern Piatt County Fire Protection District. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Mansfield, Illinois, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold was born on Aug. 17, 1932, in Mansfield, a son of Christian and Anna Hackbarth Roth. He married Betty J. Wienke on May 31, 1952, in White Heath.
He is survived by his wife, Betty J. Roth of Mansfield; two sons, Bruce (Marla) Roth and Scott (Julie) Roth both of Mansfield; daughter, Teresa (Bud) Stevens of Monticello; five grandchildren, Jared (Tenille) Roth, Tyler (Sarah) Roth, Justin Roth, Nicholas Stevens, and Danielle (Konnor) Bundy; three great-grandchildren, Tate Alan Roth, Brady Scott Roth, and Logan Joseph Roth.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Steven and David Roth; grandson, Corey Roth; parents; and two brothers, Art and Elmer Roth.
Harold was a retired farmer. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Mansfield United Methodist Church. He loved farming, fishing, International Tractors, riding his ATV, and watching his grandsons drive his tractors in the Mansfield Homecoming parades.
Harold was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa and will be missed by all.