Harold K. Diedrich, 83, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 6:05 a.m., February 8, 2021 at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Harold was born November 22, 1937 in Bloomington, IL, the son of Wilmer and Julia (Jasmine) Diedrich. He married Nancy L. Bell on June 29, 1958 in Hudson, IL. She passed away September 30, 2015.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth White of Urbana; sons, David Diedrich of St. Petersberg, FL, and Darin Diedrich of Monticello; and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister Wilma Flowers, and half-brother William Braksick.
Harold was a retired carpenter. He worked at Willard Airport for 10 years and then the University of Illinois for 20 years. He was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Ingram officiating. Interment will be held in Ingram Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Special Olympics or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.