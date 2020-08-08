Harold Michael Swarts, 72 of Cisco passed away 7:28 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur.
No services are planned at this time. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to the Harold Michael Swarts Memorial Fund.
Michael was born Aug. 17, 1946 in Decatur, the son of Herald E. and Sarah Eileen "Sally" (Edwards) Swarts. He married Mary Catherine Reed Jan. 12, 1990 inMonticello. She passed away April 9, 1999.
Survivors include his son, Timothy (Freedom) Swarts, Tullahoma, TN, stepchildren, Donna Roe, Cisco, Matt (Brie) Clark, Pensacola, FL; Paul Clark, Cisco, IL, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death his Parents, 1 Son, Farren Andrew Swarts.
Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968, obtaining the rank of PF1. He was a successful business owner for many years.
