Monticello, IL (61856)

Today

Becoming windy. Moderating temperatures will change morning snow showers to rain showers by late day. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.