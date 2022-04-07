Harold H. Wittig, 94, of Monticello, passed away at 2 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Harold was born Dec. 8, 1927, in Piatt County, the son of Roy H. and Clara I. (Perkins) Wittig. He married Flora W. ‘Flo’ Wright on Jan. 30, 1955 in Bement. She passed away on July 28, 2019.
Harold is survived by his sons, Steve Wittig (Sandy) of Canton, Ralph Wittig of Monticello, Richard Wittig (Pam) of Monticello; daughter, Barbara Lancaster (Jeff) of Tolono; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and sister Joanne Shaffer of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sisters Margery Shaffer, Jeane Wittig, and Helen Meece.
Harold was a retired farmer and drove a charter bus for 20 years. Harold served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Lions Club, Hamm-Burke American Legion Post, lifetime member of the Piatt County VFW, and the Combat Infantry Association.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Monticello United Methodist Church. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Kathy Sweet officiating. Interment will be held in Bement Township Cemetery with Military Rites.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.