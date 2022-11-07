Harry Edward Burgin, 93 of Sarasota, Florida formerly of Monticello, Illinois, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Harry was born Oct. 24, 1929 in Downs. He was the son of James Burgin and Stella Mae (Bullock) Burgin. He married the love of his life, Iris Mercedes Vinson of White Heath on Sept. 3, 1950 in Monticello. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2016.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty (Burgin) Butler and her husband, Doug of Sarasota, Florida; his grandson, Kyle David Butler of Sarasota, Florida; his step grandson, Jamie Caldwell and his wife, Heather of Sarasota, Fla.; his step great-granddaughter, Skylar Caldwell of Sarasota, Fla.; and his brother, Delmar Burgin of Monticello.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, his son David Clayton Burgin, his brother James R. Burgin, and his sister Irma Irene Burgin.
Professionally, Harry served in the United States Air Force for 24 years retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1975. During his career he was decorated with the following: A Bronze Star Medal, the Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, and the Air Force Longevity Service Award. After his military career he worked at Kraft Foods and retired from there after 20 years. He was a member of the Retired Air Force Sergeants Association.
Personally, Harry was a believer in God and knew Jesus was his savior. He had traveled the world and never knew a stranger. He always had a story and an encouraging word. He had a great sense of humor, was witty, and had laughter that could fill a room. He was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid reader. Westerns were his favorite to read. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello, Illinois. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Ingram Cemetery in White Heath, Illinois immediately following funeral services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association or the Wounded Warriors Project.
