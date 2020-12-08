Harvey L. Snell, 83, of Monticello, passed away on the evening of December 4, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Harvey was born November 3, 1937, in Butler, MO the son of Roy and Marie (McDaniel) Snell. He married Brenda Ricketts on December 16, 1962 in Monticello, IL. She passed away on June 9, 1998.
He is survived by his daughters, Carlene Snell (Bruce Hammerschmidt) of Monticello, Janna McGiles (Mark) of Monticello, Denise McNamara (Jerry) of Oak Forest; grandchildren, Elizabeth Bower, Amanda McGiles, Conal, Ian, and Maxwell McNamara; great grandson, Harvey McGiles; and brother Kenny Snell of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 1 sister and 2 brothers.
Harvey retired as a Stranding Operator from General Cable, Monticello. Harvey served in the National Guard. In his early years he enjoyed bowling, square dancing, woodworking, and fishing. In his later years he spent his time gardening, spending time with family and attending his grandchildren’s events.
Those that knew Harvey knew that he cared about his community and prioritized friendships. He was a man of few words but was always the first to lend a hand to those in need.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Monticello Township Cemetery. Although the current Covid situation prevents us from gathering in person, please share in our celebration by remembering Harvey and keeping his memory alive.
Memorials may be made to the Monticello St. Jude Run.
